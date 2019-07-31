As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Position; As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Stone Run Capital Has Trimmed Position

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $11.5 during the last trading session, reaching $760. About 9,792 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.8. About 240,360 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

Since March 15, 2019, it had 79 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.99 million activity. Shares for $36,480 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp holds 350 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 2,296 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 290 shares. 11,355 are held by Fmr Ltd Com. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.03% or 7,670 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Lc has invested 0.12% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Johnson Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Hodges Capital Management has invested 5.92% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fisher Asset Mngmt owns 538 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hendershot, Virginia-based fund reported 700 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 1,083 shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 47.66 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares to 48,583 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).