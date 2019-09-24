As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $194.39 Million; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Cut Stake by $14.88 Million as Share Price Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 98.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 247,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $652.93. About 13,625 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 75.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 144,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 192,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 20,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $102.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 105 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.91 million activity. The insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $30,165.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,030 shares to 181,089 shares, valued at $45.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) by 20,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

