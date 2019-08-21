As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stock Declined, Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $721,209; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $9.18 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $18.84 during the last trading session, reaching $671.39. About 8,242 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 93 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.48 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought 42 shares worth $32,486.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Buying Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) For Its 0.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Files Investor Presentation to Provide Shareholders with Further Information about the Trust’s Business and Strong Performance – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Enters Lucrative Water Business – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land: What I Learned Wintering In Florida – ‘Sanibel Stoop,’ ‘Marco Midnight,’ And ‘Trustee For Life’ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the Houston stocks driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 36,685 shares to 2,858 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,806 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

