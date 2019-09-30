As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stock Declined, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Holding; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Atwood & Palmer Boosted Stake by $4.73 Million

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18387.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 47,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.94 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 15,295 shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 104 buys, and 0 sales for $4.78 million activity. Another trade for 36 shares valued at $29,147 was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Texas Yale Cap reported 360 shares. 1,000 were reported by Trust Co Of Vermont. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 400 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,055 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Company reported 781 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 77,500 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Beddow Management Inc invested 4.62% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.02% or 828 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Mgmt reported 58,821 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 41,818 shares. Sabal Trust invested in 2,048 shares. Sib Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,332 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.9% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 24,246 shares. Of Virginia Va has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pnc Svcs Gp holds 0.05% or 539,373 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 436,335 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors invested in 28,177 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.15% or 278,919 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 115,548 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Intact Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.14% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aviva Public Ltd Com invested in 0.2% or 295,656 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 183,738 shares to 140 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 124,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,452 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).