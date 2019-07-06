As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shares Rose, Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Raised Holding; Philadelphia Trust Company Holds Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $800. About 3,181 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 79.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 124,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 281,486 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.64M, up from 156,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 2.28 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Its Forthcoming Robotic Assisted Surgical Platform to Feature Three-Dimensional Vision System from KARL STORZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Pot Losses Hit Constellation Brands; Medtronic Delivers Dividends – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Medtronic, Paychex and AbbVie – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 31,038 shares to 28,716 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 116,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,651 shares, and cut its stake in Embassy Bancorp Inc (EMYB).

