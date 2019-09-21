As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Share Value Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Has Lowered Its Position; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $347,110

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27 million shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 16,944 shares traded or 21.06% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Since March 22, 2019, it had 108 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.98 million activity. $5,424 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL), The Stock That Soared 440% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land settles proxy fight and pending litigation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust proxy litigation heats up with countersuit – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mission Advisors Supports Proxy Firms’ Endorsements of TPL Shareholders’ Vote FOR General Don Cook – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newfocus Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 625 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 775 shares. Sfmg reported 0.05% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 297 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 200 shares. Permanens Lp accumulated 2,500 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 1,800 were accumulated by Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Com Il. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd owns 781 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Bokf Na has invested 0.09% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,915 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advent Mngmt De reported 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Coatue Mngmt Ltd Company owns 8,753 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.32% stake. Aqr Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,514 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Epoch Invest Prns invested in 0.41% or 883,950 shares. Michigan-based Ally Fincl has invested 0.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Manhattan owns 207,118 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Llc stated it has 60,265 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 7,142 shares. Tompkins reported 28,218 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company reported 47,734 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank owns 1,959 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,727 shares to 4,638 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).