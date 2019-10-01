As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Market Value Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered Position; Bbt Capital Management Lifted National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holding by $304,116; Stock Price Rose

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 223,192 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 98.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 247,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $18.48 during the last trading session, reaching $631.09. About 14,352 shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 2, 2019, it had 104 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.60 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC had bought 49 shares worth $36,285 on Monday, July 29.