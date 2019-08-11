As Texas Instruments (TXN) Valuation Rose, Bowen Hanes & Co Has Raised Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Tci Wealth Advisors Has Decreased by $322,020 Its Stake

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 17,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 492,798 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.27M, up from 475,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 14.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,429 shares to 12,425 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 278,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,824 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,488 shares to 82,288 shares, valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.