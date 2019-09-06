As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Boosted by $510,390 Its Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Decreased by $2.85 Million Its Stake

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.29. About 1.25M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.7. About 1.64 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.71 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,000 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.