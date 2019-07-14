As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Stake by $34.45 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Wintrust Finl (WTFC) as Share Price Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 475.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 75,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 91,209 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 15,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 617,139 shares traded or 66.72% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.68M, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $570,119 activity. Another trade for 3,482 shares valued at $252,863 was sold by ZIDAR THOMAS P. LARSON DAVID L sold $164,552 worth of stock.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,747 shares to 349 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 20,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,922 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Lc stated it has 10,709 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,411 shares. Whitnell & holds 832 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has 143 shares. Ameritas Partners invested in 0.05% or 16,656 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 192 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 88,658 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.24% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 330,489 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 17,975 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 36,276 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Axiom Invsts De has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.02% or 130,022 shares. First Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,800 shares. CARP DANIEL A sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53 million. Shares for $9.19 million were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31. 26,963 shares were sold by BAHAI AHMAD, worth $2.80 million. 21,337 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $2.21M. Another trade for 15,798 shares valued at $1.60M was made by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31.