As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Regents Of The University Of California Has Raised Stake; Thomas Story & Son Continues to Hold Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.51M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 6.52M shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 186,204 shares. Deltec Asset reported 2,800 shares. Culbertson A N & Co invested in 0.83% or 27,184 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7.16M shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 17,479 shares. Svcs Corporation reported 1,406 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 177,806 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 12,256 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 80 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg accumulated 0.38% or 787,043 shares. Caledonia Invs Public Ltd Co has invested 5.69% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 3,000 are owned by Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability. Moreover, Edgar Lomax Company Va has 1.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 150,725 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,050 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 6th – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn invested in 0% or 12 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 840,771 shares. Blair William And Il has 41,507 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 44,769 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bartlett & Limited Com accumulated 499 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Hartford Invest Management Company owns 11,037 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 22,108 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 0% or 98,519 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Kentucky Retirement reported 4,436 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.