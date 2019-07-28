As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Rose, Lmr Partners Llp Cut Its Stake by $1.36 Million; Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holding by $12.50 Million; Stock Rose

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 1.44M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 12,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,270 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 27,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28M shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46M for 8.08 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 140,774 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 91,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $25.20 million activity. $9.19 million worth of stock was sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31. Van Haren Julie also sold $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12. 6,953 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. Another trade for 7,800 shares valued at $785,791 was sold by Kozanian Hagop H. PATSLEY PAMELA H also sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, February 6.