As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Rose, Colony Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.10 Million; Cognizant Tech Sltns A (CTSH) Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.53 Million as Stock Price Declined

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 10,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,479 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 27,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sltns A (CTSH) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 35,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,055 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 143,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sltns A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 3.06M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 9,418 shares to 118,655 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 21,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 64,591 shares. Verity Asset reported 3,967 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 5,914 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd accumulated 22,649 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Beaumont Limited Liability accumulated 8,377 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 242,219 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 34,334 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 48,218 are owned by Sky Invest Group Incorporated. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.18% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1.23 million shares. 3,068 are held by Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Natixis holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 234,390 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 17,479 shares. New York-based Private Capital Advisors has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Twin accumulated 0.29% or 55,090 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 60 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34M. 3,953 shares valued at $402,732 were sold by Van Haren Julie on Friday, January 25. 33,371 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. 26,963 shares were sold by BAHAI AHMAD, worth $2.80 million on Friday, January 25. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF had sold 4,075 shares worth $418,992. XIE BING had sold 21,337 shares worth $2.21M.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. Middleton Sean sold $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, January 24. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. The insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16M.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Sel Div Etf (DVY) by 56,788 shares to 115,605 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 13,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,186 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

