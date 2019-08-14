As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Umb Bank N A Cut Its Holding by $2.19 Million; As Aes (AES) Stock Declined, Shareholder Avenir Has Cut by $513,918 Its Position

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 4.08M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 20,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 286,480 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.39 million, down from 307,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $121.01. About 2.40 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,400 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Co. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 430,422 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.99 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 449,106 shares. Markston International Ltd has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 510,734 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.16 million shares stake. Cooperman Leon G holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 900 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 722 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Cap Llc has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). New Jersey-based Systematic LP has invested 0.09% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). American Century accumulated 2.43 million shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 230,119 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 7.35M shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41,247 shares to 153,395 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20,037 shares to 34,915 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Co (NYSE:MS) by 13,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,522 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Davenport & Limited Liability Corp owns 39,497 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv reported 61,256 shares stake. Gradient Invests Limited Co invested in 21 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.67% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1,550 were accumulated by Monetary Management Group Inc. Comm Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Long Island Investors Limited Company owns 74,479 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. California-based Mechanics State Bank Department has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fifth Third State Bank invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 235,861 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp has 4.49% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1.91 million shares.