As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Regents Of The University Of California Has Lifted Stake by $643,500; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Fort Point Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake by $13.56 Million

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $156.7. About 3.00 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.65. About 2.43 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $16.53 million activity. $1.59 million worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $17,779 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7. Harris Parker sold $1.00 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Donaldson Management Lc invested in 1,506 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 87,527 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 53,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 10,656 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 2,872 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability reported 270,000 shares. 7,775 are owned by American Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated. Tuttle Tactical reported 17,876 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.06M shares. Hhr Asset Ltd Llc holds 4.22% or 387,603 shares in its portfolio. Graham Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 160,000 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Virtu Limited Liability Com stated it has 24,071 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Essex Fincl Service owns 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,465 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,377 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,132 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of stock. XIE BING sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. DELAGI R GREGORY sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37M. TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19M. Van Haren Julie had sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60 million.