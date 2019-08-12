As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Patten & Patten Has Lowered Position by $346,726; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Value Rose, Patten Group Boosted Its Position by $1.71 Million

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.13 million shares traded or 30.62% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – And more not great news here for $AZN- AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Agreement With Luye Pharma Concerns UK, China and Other International Markets; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS & FIBROGEN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM DOUBLE-BLIND JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT IN HEMODIALYSIS CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE PATIENTS WITH ANEMIA; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED LOKELMA (SODIUM ZIRCONIUM CYCLOSILICATE), FORMERLY ZS-9, FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA,1; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 89,601 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 92,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 14.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year's $1.58 per share. TXN's profit will be $1.32B for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,315 shares to 314,589 shares, valued at $59.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

