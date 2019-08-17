As Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Regents Of The University Of California Has Lifted Its Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Mason Street Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 1,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 136,891 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.85M, up from 135,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,924 shares to 792,038 shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,509 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,247 are owned by Chase Investment Counsel. Cetera Llc holds 0.17% or 14,116 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6,060 shares. Scott Selber invested 1.85% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 4,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 170 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 2.88M shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd owns 146 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 0.49% or 26,683 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners LP owns 12,375 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,270 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 1,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csu Producer stated it has 6,400 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bragg Fin Advsr owns 82,332 shares. 10 accumulated 22,192 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 1,325 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management, California-based fund reported 4,507 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 11,931 shares. Hilltop Holdg reported 4,757 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 3.21 million shares stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 234,269 shares. 2,750 are owned by Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 14,270 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.47% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.58M shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wms Prns Limited Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).