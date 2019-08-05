As Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $510,390; Palisade Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $651,700

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.37 million shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 4,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 48,932 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $31.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc by 10,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.