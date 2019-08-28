As Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Upped Its Position; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Raised Position

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 2,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 18,930 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 16,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $380.95. About 726,864 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.74. About 2.08M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Celebrates 35 Years in Greenville, South Carolina Site positioned for growth with new F-16 production line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

