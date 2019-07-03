As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Lifted Position; Wellington Shields & Company Has Cut Position in Zoetis (ZTS) by $320,000

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.59. About 1.30 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 3.39M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,526 are held by First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 219,084 shares. Stifel Fincl has 0.26% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hanson And Doremus Investment has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 500 shares. Cullinan holds 93,828 shares. 8,067 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Blair William & Il has 213,138 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 7,048 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited owns 11,800 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.09 million shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Dallas Secs Incorporated holds 0.29% or 3,819 shares in its portfolio. Payden Rygel reported 138,500 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. 14,749 shares valued at $1.53M were sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Barker Ellen. 3,953 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $402,732 were sold by Van Haren Julie. $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of stock. $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Kozanian Hagop H.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New U.S.-Sino Trade Truce: Tougher Talks, More Economic Damage – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Semiconductor Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Management Presents at 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 144,000 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 46 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank has 0.06% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 7,167 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 695 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 140,848 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 9,064 shares stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ifrah Fin reported 5,700 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Becker Capital Management has 3,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Incorporated owns 6,140 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,170 shares. Bancshares holds 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 5,371 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 11,615 shares stake. Northstar Asset Ltd Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,857 shares. Brinker has 0.24% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 62,481 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.09 million activity.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Allergan plc (AGN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tesla Inc. (TSLA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 34.94 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.