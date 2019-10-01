As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Value Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Upped Its Stake by $5.14 Million; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position Has Lifted by Shah Capital Management

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 45,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.60M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instruments Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 440,800 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 769.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 384,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 434,533 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 404,213 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 38,632 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $155.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers International Group Inc by 288,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,569 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Com has invested 0.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 85,085 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd stated it has 6,607 shares. Associated Banc invested in 18,243 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Paloma Management Co owns 82,991 shares. Alps invested in 3,595 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co owns 0.18% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 21,900 shares. Eqis Capital owns 20,427 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,165 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 12,844 shares. 27,701 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 682 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.24% or 430,194 shares. Iberiabank reported 23,845 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors Llc has 24,052 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Issues Statement Nasdaq:GPOR – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy: Production To Rebound After Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Selects Patrick K. Craine as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.