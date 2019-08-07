As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose, Roffman Miller Associates Has Increased Stake; Rli (RLI) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Position by $637,793 as Market Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 8,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 385,935 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69 million, down from 394,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 22,410 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.67 million, up from 274,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 2.33 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 126,788 shares to 23,048 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. 14,749 shares valued at $1.53M were sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 893,967 shares. Money Management Limited Liability holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 9,660 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 7,522 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd has 5,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 11,891 are owned by Cambridge Tru. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 10,302 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kentucky Retirement holds 41,031 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Monroe Bancorporation & Tru Mi stated it has 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 32 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 21 are owned by Gradient Investments Limited Company. Cordasco Financial Networks owns 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 250 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 18,192 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,677 shares to 345,116 shares, valued at $42.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 4,502 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 15,620 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 5.67M shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 25,534 shares. 10,703 were reported by Glenmede Tru Communications Na. Personal Cap Advisors invested in 0.06% or 76,469 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 4,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,200 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. State Common Retirement Fund reported 85,771 shares stake. Aperio Lc holds 0.01% or 17,844 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 3,133 shares. First Republic Investment Management invested 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% or 9,874 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 595 shares.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 46.83 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.