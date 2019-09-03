As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose, Regents Of The University Of California Has Increased by $643,500 Its Stake; Western Digital (WDC) Position Upped by Permit Capital Llc

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Utd Commercial Bank Tru has 2,291 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated accumulated 6,490 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Zeke Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Long Island Limited Liability Co holds 74,479 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 705 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Corporation has 2.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 64,591 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 131,338 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Natixis has 0.15% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 234,390 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 1.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,894 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gp Inc Inc owns 7.10M shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 5,783 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 29 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 265,473 shares. Intrepid accumulated 6,612 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt invested in 1.62% or 50,767 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Company reported 1,026 shares. Primecap Ca stated it has 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Tegean Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 70,000 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 12,637 shares. Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Liability holds 9,900 shares. Olstein Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 1.51% or 190,000 shares. 1.01 million are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 37,337 shares.

