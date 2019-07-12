As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Increased Holding; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While United American Securities Trimmed Stake by $1.18 Million

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 9.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 982,783 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd Liability accumulated 2,655 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Conning has 440,620 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Co holds 0.99% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 947,613 shares. Hendley And Inc holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 59,550 shares. First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.91M shares or 1.12% of the stock. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Commercial Bank has invested 1.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 52,335 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Qci Asset Management Ny holds 0.01% or 523 shares. Blue Chip Partners stated it has 81,924 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 925 shares. Caprock Group Inc holds 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 18,647 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp invested in 19,093 shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Whitaker Darla H. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, January 30. The insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $418,992. Shares for $9.19 million were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K. $3.37M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. Another trade for 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 was sold by Flessner Kyle M.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 358,410 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc has invested 9.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kj Harrison And Prns Incorporated invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intact Inv Management Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Management Limited Liability Company has 6.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 203,040 shares. Missouri-based Argent Capital Lc has invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 125,941 shares stake. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 32,024 shares. Vontobel Asset reported 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 155,107 are owned by Lynch And Associate In. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 1.09% or 744,695 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 2,832 shares. Advent Management De owns 6,296 shares. Buckhead Limited Com invested in 3.68% or 100,181 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares to 18,461 shares, valued at $32.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW).