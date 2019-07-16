As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Boosted Stake by $510,390; Macquarie Group LTD Has Upped Its Position in Allstate (ALL) by $7.81 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 83,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747.38 million, up from 7.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $104.54. About 392,913 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.52. About 2.47 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 170,403 shares to 171,283 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 86,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sage Financial accumulated 0% or 132 shares. Bb&T holds 0.03% or 19,054 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 26,115 shares in its portfolio. Argi Invest Services Ltd has 4,033 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.11% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 10,052 were accumulated by Private Advisor Ltd Company. 1.47 million were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company. First National Tru reported 2,626 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 220,457 were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 17,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 72,496 shares. Zweig owns 176,272 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 554,413 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 19,407 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. 14,749 shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A, worth $1.53 million on Friday, February 8. XIE BING had sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762 on Tuesday, February 12. $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Barker Ellen. Another trade for 6,953 shares valued at $702,392 was made by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 33,371 shares valued at $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.