As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose, Diamond Hill Capital Management Upped Its Position; Timber Creek Capital Management Position in Apple Com (AAPL) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 75,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.75 million, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 2.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Butensky & Cohen Fin Security has 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,495 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 139,931 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 27,608 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc holds 2.65% or 70,814 shares. 47,489 are held by Central Retail Bank And Tru Com. Highfields Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 700,000 shares or 18.28% of its portfolio. Northside Cap Limited Liability stated it has 2,214 shares. Zevenbergen Ltd Liability reported 16,840 shares. Wafra invested 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.94% or 511,688 shares. Washington-based Glacier Peak Capital Ltd has invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hikari Tsushin Inc has invested 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brookmont Capital Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 1,804 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability holds 4.02% or 50,269 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,380 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Communities I (NYSE:ACC) by 92,908 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $93.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 230,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,457 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

