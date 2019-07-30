As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose, Bowen Hanes & Co Has Increased by $1.81 Million Its Position; Union Bankshares Trimmed Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Stock Price Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 17,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,798 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.27M, up from 475,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 347,715 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 5,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,514 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 67,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 158,840 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,750 shares. 179,470 are owned by Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. American Money Management Limited Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 9,660 shares. Skba Mgmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,350 shares. Somerset Grp Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9,986 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Westwood reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 76,892 shares. Winch Advisory Ser has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington reported 2,226 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer holds 45 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Vantage Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 74,307 shares stake. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 12,612 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 2,375 shares to 13,435 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,740 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. PATSLEY PAMELA H had sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400 on Wednesday, February 6. ANDERSKOUV NIELS also sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Barker Ellen sold $145,203 worth of stock. Another trade for 14,749 shares valued at $1.53 million was made by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. Flessner Kyle M had sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455 on Thursday, January 31. $3.37M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com invested in 1.74% or 167,641 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% or 436,741 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2,160 shares. Synovus Finance Corp invested in 219,159 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv holds 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 21,501 shares. Foster And Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 3,617 shares. Aureus Asset Lc reported 30,783 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. City Co accumulated 48,329 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Churchill holds 0.1% or 49,147 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 597,083 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 12,664 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 778 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Choate Inv Advsrs owns 99,535 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 722,166 shares or 4.51% of the stock. 8,912 are owned by Mcrae Capital Mngmt.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 26.29 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.