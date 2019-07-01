As Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Value Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Raised Holding; Ally Financial (ALLY) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Its Position by $837.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 3.51 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 30,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.96 billion, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 1.48M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Prtnrs LP has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 10 holds 22,192 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 246,009 shares. Choate Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 2,034 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Synovus Fincl reported 86,117 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.74% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Linscomb & Williams reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stearns Services Grp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Lc stated it has 22,230 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 1,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 43,419 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management, California-based fund reported 68,670 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Flessner Kyle M also sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $743,400 was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, January 30. 90,842 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $9.19M were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Semiconductor Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: TXN, LKFN – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Stifel, Nicolaus â€œBest on The Streetâ€ Semiconductor Equity Analyst Sees Several Sub-Sectors as Prime for Investors – The Wall Street Transcript” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Brewery, other new tenants headed to Camp North End; Charlotte’s most dangerous spots for pedestrians – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “There Are Way Better (And Cheaper) Financial Plays Than Ally Stock – Investorplace.com” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unloved Ally Financial Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways To Start Investing In College – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.