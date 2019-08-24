As Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Valuation Rose, Regents Of The University Of California Has Increased Holding by $643,500; Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Stake Maintained by Flossbach Von Storch Ag

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 18,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 87,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 69,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24 million shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31M shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,108 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Management Ltd Com. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 9,937 shares stake. Clark Cap Mgmt Gru holds 175,170 shares. Diligent Limited Com reported 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jennison Associates Lc accumulated 808,553 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 106,228 shares. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 73,405 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 48,799 shares. National Insurance Communication Tx has invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 18,657 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited owns 95,200 shares. Argent reported 5,303 shares. Moreover, Gradient Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 21 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y holds 11,475 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Roberts Glore & Company Il has 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Alpha Windward Ltd owns 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,292 shares. California-based Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bokf Na reported 66,076 shares. Moreover, Liberty Capital has 0.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Covington Capital holds 0.58% or 85,792 shares. 426,043 are owned by Saturna Cap Corporation. Bamco reported 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 16,658 were reported by Cetera Limited Liability Co. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.04% or 21,533 shares in its portfolio. 804,215 are owned by Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 9,595 shares. 192,310 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Lafayette holds 2,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

