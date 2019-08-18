As Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Westwood Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Wetherby Asset Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Increased by $336,346

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 87,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 90,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 7,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res holds 12.05M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 1.85 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 8,875 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 98,849 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 16.28 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 9,821 shares. Mcf Advsr Llc has 1 shares. 178,454 are owned by Cipher Lp. Us Natl Bank De invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hedeker Wealth Ltd holds 0.49% or 16,796 shares in its portfolio. Amer Rech And Co invested in 0.02% or 1,531 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Limited Liability holds 33,066 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 261,600 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Company holds 0.3% or 58,630 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 152,612 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 26,469 shares to 78,091 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,171 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2019 : SNAP, T, SAN, S, ERIC, AMD, BP, DB, BYND, QQQ, TVIX, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments: Impeccable Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.78 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.