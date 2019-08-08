As Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cambridge Trust Company Has Decreased Position; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Mbia (MBI) Stake by $4.35 Million as Stock Value Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 347,974 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 44.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 21,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $124.15. About 2.04M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 3,875 shares. Aspen Invest reported 0.32% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Riggs Asset Managment Co stated it has 1,079 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Profund Ltd Liability reported 123,695 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 101,699 shares. 1,060 are owned by Exane Derivatives. 213,138 are held by Blair William & Com Il. Wms Prns Limited invested in 0.09% or 3,453 shares. Community Financial Bank Na holds 0.48% or 22,493 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset invested in 2.46 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 62,444 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 11,400 shares. L S Advisors reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. 14,749 shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A, worth $1.53 million on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.37B for 22.01 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco by 8,952 shares to 68,705 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 201,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.25M shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 43,309 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Llc has 279,436 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 135,539 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Tegean Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 400,000 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Incorporated Public Ltd Com owns 159,400 shares. Sei invested 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 12,690 were reported by Prudential Financial. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.39% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 37,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Kahn Brothers Gp De has invested 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).