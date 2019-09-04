As Texas Instruments Com (TXN) Market Value Rose, Holder Meyer Handelman Co Decreased Its Holding by $570,280; As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Market Value Declined, First Manhattan Company Has Raised Its Stake

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 232,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76M, down from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 2.88 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 62,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 721,112 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.63M, up from 658,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 3.97 million shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $498,873 activity.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 168,306 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 229,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caprock Gru has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,043 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Limited Com reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fincl Serv Corp stated it has 291 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 5,455 shares. 416,766 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Cincinnati Casualty holds 1.22% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 17,683 shares. Stanley reported 0.35% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cypress Capital invested in 0.11% or 6,129 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.19% or 34,700 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 88,202 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Argi Invest Serv Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 27,368 shares in its portfolio.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares to 997,178 shares, valued at $55.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 180,716 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Co reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). World Asset holds 0.37% or 68,564 shares. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa holds 15,254 shares. Coldstream Capital Inc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1.61 million are owned by Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. 4,566 are owned by Alps Advsr. Coastline Co invested in 8,415 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc reported 38,979 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 18,563 shares stake. Generation Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.78M shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 13,283 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 10 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 219,084 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Negative Semi Data Points Likely to Pressure Stocks in the Coming Weeks – Longbow – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31B for 21.59 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.