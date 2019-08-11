As Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Rose, Richard C Young & Company Has Increased Stake by $316,834; Golden Gate Private Equity Raised Its Position in Wesco International (WCC) by $683,700

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 2,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 63,010 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 60,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 14.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 55,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 580,527 shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.14M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 182,576 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 20,187 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 19,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership has 65,800 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Factory Mutual Insurance Com reported 324,400 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il stated it has 213,138 shares. Bp Pcl reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northeast Consultants invested 0.18% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hrt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 3,971 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 6,187 shares or 0.03% of the stock. has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

