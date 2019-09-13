As Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Rose, Holder Legacy Private Trust Trimmed Stake; Reinhart Partners Holding in Marcus & Millichap Com (MMI) Upped by $2.84 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com (MMI) by 64.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 94,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 241,167 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, up from 146,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.5 lastly. It is down 16.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 63,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, down from 66,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 1.33 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) by 113,250 shares to 191,067 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780,586 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold MMI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.45% more from 20.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates New York reported 103,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 77,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). 32,512 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.31 million shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 23,045 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 19,139 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 12,700 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 73,081 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Com Lc has 999,084 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 6,800 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 162,988 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 47,400 shares. Sei has 0% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 8,000 shares.

More notable recent Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Participate at the 2019 KBW Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Gained 26% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, BURL, TXN – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 23.08 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.