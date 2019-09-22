As Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Rose, Holder Axa Decreased Position by $11.74 Million; Css Cut Its Stake in Telecom Argentina S A (TEO) by $619,361

Axa decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 102,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.17 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Css Llc decreased its stake in Telecom Argentina S A (TEO) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 36,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The institutional investor held 49,018 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 85,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Telecom Argentina S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 367,021 shares traded or 11.70% up from the average. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 07/03/2018 TELECOM ARGENTINA FY REV. ARS65.19B; 20/04/2018 – Telecom Argentina S.A. announces the filing of its form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSTPONES BOND SALE: PRESS DEPARTMENT; 16/03/2018 – Argentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 mln; 16/03/2018 – MODIFICATION TO LAW NEEDED TO ALLOW FOR AUCTION, COULD COME AROUND MID-YEAR – GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Rev ARS30.7B, Up 27%; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CABLEVISION TO B1; STABLE OUTLOOK

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,420 shares to 63,269 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 76,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.64 earnings per share, up 36.63% or $0.37 from last year’s $-1.01 per share. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Telecom Argentina S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -328.57% negative EPS growth.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 41,083 shares to 113,883 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).