As Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Upped Position by $2.29 Million; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Stake in Ebay (EBAY) Increased by $1.21 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 32,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 596,287 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 563,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 8.46M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 174.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 34,056 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 12,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 3.87 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 22,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.67M shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advisors holds 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 33,354 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd owns 20,665 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv accumulated 0.97% or 20,741 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.33% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). C M Bidwell And Assoc reported 0.1% stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 160,283 shares. Bristol John W And Inc accumulated 913,095 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Company holds 1.71% or 87,089 shares in its portfolio. 700 were accumulated by Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability. Westwood Mngmt Il holds 87,400 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Management owns 55,090 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Arrow Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,285 shares. Marvin Palmer Associates Inc holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 57,724 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 28,371 shares. Connable Office reported 28,149 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, ANET, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,321.50. – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Surging chip stocks propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWN) by 42,730 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc Cl A by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,885 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 0.02% or 16,618 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 29,930 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 404,784 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,643 shares stake. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 64,733 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 5.55 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 385,639 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested in 99,610 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc holds 0.27% or 74,349 shares. Orrstown Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 245 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 173,100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 438,472 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset owns 1.96% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 748,308 shares.