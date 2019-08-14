As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $14.77 Million; As Jd Com (JD) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bellecapital International LTD Lowered by $529,650 Its Position

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 17,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 118,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 136,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.89% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 46.37 million shares traded or 278.88% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 97.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 139,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3,118 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 142,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.34. About 6.43M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.87 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84M for 153.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.