As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Maple Capital Management Has Increased Position; Walleye Trading Decreased Costco Whsl New (Call) (COST) Position by $4.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 6.74 million shares traded or 38.75% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (COST) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 44,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co has 1.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vestor Cap Ltd Co invested in 837 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Garde Cap holds 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4,376 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fundx Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,832 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 600 shares. Howland Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 50,203 shares. Moreover, Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Ca has 0.14% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kbc Gru Nv reported 46,326 shares. Associated Banc owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,120 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership owns 101,377 shares. Bamco Inc New York has 268 shares. Independent reported 3,446 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 3,624 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (Call) (NYSE:GPN) by 5,500 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Call) (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.93 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53 million. PATSLEY PAMELA H had sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400 on Wednesday, February 6.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,977 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct reported 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Carroll Fincl holds 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 2,928 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc accumulated 13,283 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc owns 10 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bragg Advisors Inc holds 1.13% or 82,332 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo owns 0.93% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 286,480 shares. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A reported 62,301 shares stake. Northside Limited Liability stated it has 11.94% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hightower Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,820 shares. Aviance Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 26,562 shares.