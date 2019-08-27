As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Increased Holding by $18.76 Million; As Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined, Investure Upped Its Holding

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.63M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.92. About 1.93 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) Down 8.4% on Target Price Cut by Susquehanna – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Baidu (BIDU) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,000 shares to 259,290 shares, valued at $73.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,130 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6.06 million shares to 19.34 million shares, valued at $999.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 40,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,673 shares, and cut its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,322 shares or 0.46% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested in 5,421 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 3,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 462,747 are held by British Columbia Invest Management Corporation. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.24% or 7.60M shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co holds 8,624 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 10.71 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Jennison Assoc Ltd accumulated 808,553 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank invested in 0.7% or 49,860 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has 0.81% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.17% or 2,526 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Com reported 26,525 shares. Findlay Park Prns Llp has 497,313 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corp accumulated 2,854 shares.