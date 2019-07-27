As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Signaturefd Lifted Stake; Dean Investment Associates Stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) Has Lowered by $393,125

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3700% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28M shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 6,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in White Mountains Insurance Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1067.39. About 11,866 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Retail Bank Trust holds 4,110 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 138,011 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Louisiana-based Orleans Capital Mgmt La has invested 1.8% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ci Invs Inc holds 321,466 shares. Shufro Rose Lc invested in 194,687 shares. Culbertson A N And has 0.83% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 27,184 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 37,292 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp reported 77,898 shares stake. 26,333 are held by First Midwest Bank Division. Allstate Corp reported 77,704 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Advsr has invested 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tudor Investment Et Al has 11,973 shares. First Personal Fincl Service reported 8,870 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gabelli Inv Advisers owns 3,000 shares.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 1.13M shares to 2,178 shares, valued at $110,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,994 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $25.88 million activity. 5,960 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H. BLINN MARK A sold $683,813 worth of stock. Ilan Haviv also sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. DELAGI R GREGORY had sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37M. Van Haren Julie sold $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 176,399 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 117,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

