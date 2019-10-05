As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Holder First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Stake by $1.94 Million; Baxter International (BAX) Shareholder Ccm Investment Advisers Trimmed Position

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 17,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 151,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41 million, down from 168,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.26 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 16,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.89 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446.56 million, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 23.07 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 31,400 shares to 37,200 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 112,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.83% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.39% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 12.30 million shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust has 2,098 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). City has 0.48% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 465,556 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Legacy Cap Prtn reported 2,080 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 987,877 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru has 2.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 109,247 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0.23% or 72,520 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 156,100 shares. Opus Capital Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 12,408 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,104 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.33% or 67.24M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth reported 14,065 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc holds 19,913 shares. Toth Advisory invested in 300 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Lc has invested 1.44% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 5,012 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Lc. Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Holderness Investments Communication reported 2,831 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Communications has 7,222 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 9,408 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Inv Management Ltd owns 3.07 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 23,800 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 32,314 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $594.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 236,465 shares to 248,950 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 163,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

