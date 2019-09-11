As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Raised Position by $920,822; Geller Family Office Services Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Raised as Valuation Declined

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 8,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 124,010 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 115,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 4.73M shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 7.98 million shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Lc invested in 0.23% or 44,430 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.40M shares. Cim stated it has 2,785 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Lc has 6.65M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust Com reported 282,222 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 507,313 shares. Amer Assets Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 45,000 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd holds 4,514 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust holds 0.62% or 75,998 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Llp has 171,761 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc has 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 24,983 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 470,793 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kingfisher Limited Liability stated it has 17,435 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. 39,483 were accumulated by North Star Asset.

