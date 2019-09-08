As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Rose, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Increased Position by $452,302; Gabalex Capital Management Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake as Valuation Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Weatherstone reported 0.38% stake. 54,761 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Co. Washington Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 42,992 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Company has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Becker Cap Mngmt reported 9,651 shares stake. Alley Ltd Liability Com reported 2.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Live Your Vision invested in 0% or 64 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability reported 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 6,825 were reported by Wagner Bowman Management Corporation. 707 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated. Pinnacle Financial holds 0.56% or 36,279 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Company has invested 1.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares to 2,623 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,686 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Mgmt invested in 20,990 shares. 93,498 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 2,442 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ledyard Financial Bank owns 49,860 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 764,526 shares. 70,548 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Ltd. Van Eck reported 514,930 shares. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nomura Holdings Inc has 36,147 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0.09% or 140,190 shares. Scotia reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Compton Cap Management Ri holds 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 2,270 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 9,701 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha has 0.64% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.