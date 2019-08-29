As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Rose, Sigma Planning Raised Holding; Junto Capital Management LP Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $23.13 Million; Market Value Declined

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,906 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 20,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.65. About 2.09 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 156.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 12,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95 million, up from 8,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $23.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.82. About 2.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,366 shares to 13,016 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 11,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,097 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

