As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Rose, Holder Laffer Investments Decreased Its Stake by $143.83 Million; Boys Arnold & Co Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $8.91 Million

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 1,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 36,930 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92B, down from 38,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.37M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares to 15,798 shares, valued at $566.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors by 6 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.45 million activity. Shares for $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 was sold by XIE BING.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chip Stocks Hit Record High on Blowout Earnings: 4 Winners – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2019 : SNAP, T, SAN, S, ERIC, AMD, BP, DB, BYND, QQQ, TVIX, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments +3.9% on Q1 beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.66% or 19,093 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 852,019 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 10,302 shares. Summit Financial Strategies holds 0.42% or 7,836 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.25% or 42,556 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Brinker Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Paloma Prtn Co holds 211,295 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Llc, New York-based fund reported 53,331 shares. Westwood Hldg Group Inc Inc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 10,899 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 913 shares. Bokf Na has 120,231 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Sirios Cap Lp holds 1.79% or 278,581 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Barrons.com published: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,514 shares to 80,180 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,550 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).