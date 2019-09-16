As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Rose, Generation Investment Management Llp Has Upped Its Holding; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $54.02 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 16,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.66M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.32. About 844,189 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $124.51. About 266,629 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: TXN, LKFN – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6,822 shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $121.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 24,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Limited Liability owns 48,564 shares. Benin Management holds 0.23% or 4,645 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Asset Management Lc has 2.57% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 43,042 shares. Capital World Invsts reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 2,729 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.09% or 15,279 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 16,360 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,568 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Investment Mgmt Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 39,710 shares. Welch Group Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Ca has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,640 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 48,098 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.28% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 47,100 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 587,542 shares to 821,140 shares, valued at $73.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix -9.6% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix -3% after cutting FY view – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nicholas Invest Prtn LP stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 14,216 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 19,313 shares in its portfolio. 34,024 are held by Pier Lc. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1,700 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.64 million shares. Navellier & Associate holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,100 shares. Valinor Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 300,294 shares. 2.24 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 26,076 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank owns 168,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 682 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 14 shares.