As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Rose, Freestone Capital Holdings Has Decreased by $1.16 Million Its Stake; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.09 Million

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 937,704 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 10,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 74,115 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 85,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $119.83. About 2.52M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.91 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.25 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 36,580 shares to 157,613 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

