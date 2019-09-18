As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Stake; Regents Of The University Of California Has Lowered Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $741,000 as Shares Rose

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 741,914 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 39,970 shares to 3.94M shares, valued at $210.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 448,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,000 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Verity Asset Mgmt reported 2,115 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.24% or 30,218 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested in 6,795 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Webster National Bank N A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 38,314 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Foster And Motley stated it has 47,579 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Trust Com holds 40,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.05% or 11,579 shares. 5,500 were accumulated by Highvista Strategies Limited Liability. Van Strum & Towne holds 1.01% or 12,400 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.85 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

