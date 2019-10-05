As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lifted Holding; Rafferty Asset Management Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Stake by $456,876

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 5,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2,939 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 8,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 58,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.62 million, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 19,857 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1,000 were accumulated by Kistler. 865,037 are held by Crawford Invest Counsel Inc. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,300 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has 1.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Iberiabank Corporation reported 23,845 shares. Guardian Invest holds 10,782 shares. First Fincl In invested in 0.05% or 575 shares. Amica Mutual Company owns 32,670 shares. Boltwood Cap owns 0.18% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Ballentine holds 17,306 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Merriman Wealth Llc accumulated 1,764 shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 97,380 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $97.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Management reported 26,028 shares. Carderock Management invested in 48,375 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc owns 257,500 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Blackhill Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cibc World Corporation invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First National Trust accumulated 53,645 shares. Private Ocean Limited holds 1,712 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 4,381 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.1% or 13,175 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 18,777 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Lc holds 0.2% or 949,938 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 29,704 shares. 1.60M are owned by Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Monroe State Bank & Mi reported 3,271 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Co reported 114,018 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 15,542 shares to 39,470 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 13,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).