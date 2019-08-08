As Texas Instrs (TXN) Shares Rose, Sigma Planning Has Raised Holding by $300,192; Sather Financial Group Has Raised Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $30.10 Million

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66 million, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60 million shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,906 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 20,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 6.88M shares traded or 38.22% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 12,886 shares to 23,600 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 146,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,912 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 108,799 shares to 296,774 shares, valued at $22.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,865 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).